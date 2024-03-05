Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,600 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the January 31st total of 155,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 86.0 days.
Genmab A/S Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GNMSF traded down $6.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $283.58. 830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874. The company’s 50 day moving average is $292.09 and its 200 day moving average is $318.39. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $262.00 and a one year high of $432.30.
Genmab A/S Company Profile
