Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Lifted to Buy at Beacon Securities

Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Beacon Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$2.25 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$1.90. Beacon Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.14% from the company’s current price.

TSE GEO remained flat at C$1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday. 39,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,826. Geodrill has a one year low of C$1.52 and a one year high of C$3.62. The company has a market cap of C$79.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.99.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Zambia, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi drilling, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services.

