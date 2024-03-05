Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Lifted to Buy at Beacon Securities

Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Beacon Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$2.25 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$1.90. Beacon Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.14% from the company’s current price.
Geodrill Price Performance
TSE GEO remained flat at C$1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday. 39,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,826. Geodrill has a one year low of C$1.52 and a one year high of C$3.62. The company has a market cap of C$79.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.99.
Geodrill Company Profile
