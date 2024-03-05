GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Short Interest Up 21.0% in February

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 552,400 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the January 31st total of 456,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 307,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of GeoPark from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Institutional Trading of GeoPark

GeoPark Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of GeoPark by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of GeoPark by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of GeoPark by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in GeoPark by 7.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GeoPark stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.56. 144,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.28. GeoPark has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

