GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Short Interest Up 21.0% in February

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 552,400 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the January 31st total of 456,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 307,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of GeoPark from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.
Read Our Latest Analysis on GeoPark
Institutional Trading of GeoPark
GeoPark Price Performance
GeoPark stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.56. 144,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.28. GeoPark has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27.
About GeoPark
GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.
