Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 46,678 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 521.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,678 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.10% of Clean Harbors worth $9,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 75.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth $252,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 16.4% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total value of $3,113,091.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,672,211 shares in the company, valued at $476,642,276.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLH. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Trading Up 0.6 %

CLH stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.33. The company had a trading volume of 39,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,994. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.70 and a 52 week high of $189.06. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.71 and a 200 day moving average of $168.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.