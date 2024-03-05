Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 3,593.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,572 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $7,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,230,000 after buying an additional 22,137 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 396,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,528,000 after purchasing an additional 33,644 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1,284.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 107,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 99,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 110,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 35,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.68. The company had a trading volume of 89,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,258. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $69.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.35 and a 200 day moving average of $62.34.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

In other news, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.49 per share, with a total value of $58,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $335,030.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BERY shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

