Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 991.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 168,861 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.14% of Comerica worth $7,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 207.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 661,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,475,000 after purchasing an additional 446,489 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth about $463,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth about $643,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 58.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 20,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 13.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of CMA traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.78. The stock had a trading volume of 552,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,738. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.76 and a 200 day moving average of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $69.99.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.07 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Comerica from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Comerica from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on Comerica from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Comerica from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.02.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMA

Insider Buying and Selling at Comerica

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,276.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.