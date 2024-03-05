Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 989 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $10,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 146,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,240,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $928,000. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 246.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 20,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after buying an additional 10,153 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $533.89. 310,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,540. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $538.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $508.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.03.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

