Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $8.51 Million Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,455 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $8,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

HDV traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.47. 69,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,959. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.10. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.46 and a one year high of $106.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

