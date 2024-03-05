Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $9.56 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,224 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded down $9.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.86. 45,675,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,966,281. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.41.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.89.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,428 shares of company stock worth $21,689,738. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

