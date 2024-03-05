Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.76% of La-Z-Boy worth $10,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 8.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 16.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the first quarter worth $369,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LZB traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.38. The stock had a trading volume of 50,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,877. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.17. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.35.

La-Z-Boy Announces Dividend

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.09 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LZB

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

(Free Report)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.