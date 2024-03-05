Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,390,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,431,000 after purchasing an additional 180,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,844 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,524,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,966,000 after purchasing an additional 22,682 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,762,000 after purchasing an additional 253,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $508,684,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $4.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $283.92. The stock had a trading volume of 206,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,298. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $276.49 and a 1-year high of $458.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.47. The company has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $460.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $445.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.75.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

