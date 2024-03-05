Glenmede Trust Co. NA Makes New Investment in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,567,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,741,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.35% of Under Armour as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,901,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,390,000 after purchasing an additional 511,664 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 18.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,622,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,535 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 64.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,497,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 36.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

UAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

Shares of Under Armour stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.68. The company had a trading volume of 994,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,000,395. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.73. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

