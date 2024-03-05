Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 1,058 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 186,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,051,000 after buying an additional 20,153 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.25.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $423.00. 287,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,098. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.14 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16. The stock has a market cap of $132.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $437.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.23%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

