Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 1,294 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Linde by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Linde by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,682,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Linde in a report on Friday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC upped their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIN

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $6.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $462.26. 820,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,480. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $417.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.69. The firm has a market cap of $222.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $324.11 and a 52 week high of $463.04.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.