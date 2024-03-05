Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 4,223 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,223 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $8,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 73,429,036 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14,027.6% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,436,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390,977 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,567,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,927,000 after purchasing an additional 617,023 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,740,000 after purchasing an additional 80,408 shares during the period.

IWN traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.40. The company had a trading volume of 331,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,057. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $158.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.92. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

