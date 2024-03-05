Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 60,394 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,394 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.10% of CubeSmart worth $8,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 47,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,458,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,451,000 after purchasing an additional 145,313 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,841,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,205,000 after purchasing an additional 886,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CUBE stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $44.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.65 and its 200-day moving average is $41.28. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $48.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.71%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CUBE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.55.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

