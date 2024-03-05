Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 6,139 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,139 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.34% of CONMED worth $10,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in CONMED during the third quarter worth $1,279,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CONMED by 194.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 15,497 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $671,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in CONMED in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,696,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in CONMED during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,534,000.

Shares of CNMD traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $83.08. 33,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,958. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.92. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $78.95 and a one year high of $138.47.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $327.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.94 million. CONMED had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CONMED from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CONMED from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CONMED from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CONMED from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CONMED presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.43.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

