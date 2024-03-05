Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 80,635 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,635 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $9,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Tower by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,401,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,987,902,000 after acquiring an additional 77,155 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,985,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,932,209,000 after purchasing an additional 251,834 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 1.3 %

AMT stock traded up $2.78 on Tuesday, reaching $208.93. 459,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,368,562. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $97.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.72.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 213.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.83.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

