Global Crossing Airlines Group (JET) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Global Crossing Airlines Group (CVE:JET – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 6th.

CVE:JET traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.36. 10,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,289. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.95. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of C$1.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.25 million and a P/E ratio of -2.57.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

