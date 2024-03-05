Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

GL has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.14.

Shares of Globe Life stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.84. 14,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,530. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.28 and a 200 day moving average of $117.98. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $102.23 and a fifty-two week high of $132.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. Globe Life had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Globe Life will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $306,337.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $2,524,651.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,956 shares of the company's stock, valued at $610,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,003 shares of company stock worth $2,955,489 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 270.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

