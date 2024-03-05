GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Short Interest Update

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,879,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the January 31st total of 3,283,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.5 days.
GoGold Resources Trading Up 7.5 %
GoGold Resources stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.86. 252,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,737. GoGold Resources has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94.
GoGold Resources Company Profile
