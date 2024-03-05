Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up to $14.40

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.40, but opened at $14.97. Gold Fields shares last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 1,618,831 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Gold Fields Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.35.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gold Fields Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1717 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of Gold Fields

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GFI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gold Fields by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 8,114 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Gold Fields by 198.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 24,985 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

See Also

