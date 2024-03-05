Gotham Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the third quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the third quarter worth about $37,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WEX shares. TheStreet raised WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays raised their target price on WEX from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.08.

Shares of WEX opened at $221.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.97. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.95 and a 52 week high of $224.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.15). WEX had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total value of $127,565.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,245.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total value of $127,565.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,245.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sara Trickett sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.61, for a total transaction of $199,229.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,399 shares of company stock worth $14,255,479 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

