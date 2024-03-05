Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the January 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 622,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.80.

NYSE GGG traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $91.43. 239,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,448. Graco has a 12 month low of $66.17 and a 12 month high of $92.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.65. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $566.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.86 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graco will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Gargano sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,074,139.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,768,583.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Gargano sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $122,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,138 shares of company stock valued at $4,418,008 over the last ninety days. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Graco by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Graco by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Graco by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Graco by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Graco by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

