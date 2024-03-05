Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the January 31st total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Graphene Manufacturing Group Stock Performance
Shares of GMGMF stock remained flat at $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday. 59,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,785. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03. Graphene Manufacturing Group has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $2.30.
Graphene Manufacturing Group Company Profile
