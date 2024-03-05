Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the January 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Great Pacific Gold Price Performance

OTCMKTS FSXLF traded down 0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,979. Great Pacific Gold has a fifty-two week low of 0.24 and a fifty-two week high of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is 0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.48.

About Great Pacific Gold

Great Pacific Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and copper deposits in Papua New Guinea and Australia. Its projects include the Arau Project located in the Kainantu region, Eastern Highlands Province; and the Kesar Creek Project and Wild Dog Project located in Papua New Guinea.

