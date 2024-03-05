Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the January 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Great Pacific Gold Price Performance
OTCMKTS FSXLF traded down 0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,979. Great Pacific Gold has a fifty-two week low of 0.24 and a fifty-two week high of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is 0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.48.
About Great Pacific Gold
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Great Pacific Gold
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Great Pacific Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Pacific Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.