Grin 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.36 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0734 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $7.21 million and $1.36 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,175.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.76 or 0.00614012 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.53 or 0.00126296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008388 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00051587 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.12 or 0.00218934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.23 or 0.00153171 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00043704 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.