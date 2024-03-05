Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,514,000 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the January 31st total of 3,926,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,351.5 days.

Grupo Bimbo Stock Performance

GRBMF remained flat at $4.44 during trading hours on Tuesday. 95 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69. Grupo Bimbo has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $5.85.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

