Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Short Interest Down 8.4% in February

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,129,300 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the January 31st total of 2,325,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 49.5 days.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Performance
GBOOF stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,681. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.32.
About Grupo Financiero Banorte
