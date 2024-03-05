GSK (NYSE:GSK) Raised to “Buy” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GSK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded GSK from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $42.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.44. The stock has a market cap of $87.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.64. GSK has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $42.69.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 52.25%. On average, analysts forecast that GSK will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.3564 dividend. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 52.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,119,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in GSK by 23.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 14,689 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in GSK by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,754 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in GSK by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,625,585 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,927,000 after purchasing an additional 638,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,845,585 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,777,000 after buying an additional 409,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

