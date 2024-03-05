GSK (NYSE:GSK) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.74

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.74 and last traded at $42.71, with a volume of 526571 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.44. The stock has a market cap of $87.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 52.25%. On average, analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.3564 dividend. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. GSK’s payout ratio is 52.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSK

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,099,513 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,161 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,065,558 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,330,000 after buying an additional 1,465,165 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in GSK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,818,958 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,072,000 after purchasing an additional 52,133 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in GSK by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,089,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,032,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 32.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,274 shares during the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

