Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Receives $25.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

GES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

In other news, insider Paul Marciano sold 300,000 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $7,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,325,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,856,316.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Guess? news, insider Paul Marciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $7,065,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,325,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,856,316.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $14,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,260,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Guess? by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guess? by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Guess? in the first quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Guess? by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GES opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. Guess? has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.71.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

