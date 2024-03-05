Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG) Short Interest Down 13.5% in February

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the January 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Stock Performance
Shares of GUG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.70. 7,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,530. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.48. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $14.92.
Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1188 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund
