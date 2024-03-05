Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG) Short Interest Down 13.5% in February

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the January 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Stock Performance

Shares of GUG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.70. 7,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,530. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.48. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $14.92.

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1188 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 15,830 shares during the last quarter.

