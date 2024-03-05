Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Holdings Lifted by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at $180,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 490.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWRE traded down $4.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.20. The company had a trading volume of 264,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,445. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.72. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $121.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -134.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $207.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. Analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $143,126.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,485 shares in the company, valued at $4,824,678.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $143,126.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,824,678.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $543,755.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,926,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,058 shares of company stock worth $1,366,599. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWRE. Wells Fargo & Company raised Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.64.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

