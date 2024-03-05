Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Short Interest Update

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 641,600 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the January 31st total of 703,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallador Energy

NASDAQ HNRG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.01. 32,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,070. Hallador Energy has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $15.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $265.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hallador Energy by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,930 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 13,054 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Hallador Energy by 802.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,030 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 32,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hallador Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,139 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after purchasing an additional 67,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hallador Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 44.86% of the company’s stock.

About Hallador Energy

(Get Free Report)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.