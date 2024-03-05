Hamilton Insurance Group (HG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect Hamilton Insurance Group to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $396.27 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Hamilton Insurance Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of HG stock opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.85. Hamilton Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $16.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Hamilton Insurance Group

In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, Director John J. Gauthier acquired 10,000 shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $154,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,832,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $18,556,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,630,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,803,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $12,527,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property treaty reinsurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation, crisis management, financial lines, marine and energy, multiline specialty, and satellite reinsurance.

Featured Articles

