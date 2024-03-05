Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Gap Down to $112.70

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $112.70, but opened at $106.50. Hamilton Lane shares last traded at $107.97, with a volume of 315,215 shares traded.

HLNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $125.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,119,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,414,000 after purchasing an additional 498,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,177,000 after purchasing an additional 210,155 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,025,000 after purchasing an additional 209,371 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,413,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,382,000 after purchasing an additional 179,873 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,188,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,937,000 after purchasing an additional 27,978 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

