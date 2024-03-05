HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Short Interest Update

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,700 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the January 31st total of 313,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Up 1.9 %

HONE traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.14. The company had a trading volume of 32,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,299. The company has a market capitalization of $464.11 million, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.74. HarborOne Bancorp has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $13.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $38.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.11 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 4.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

HarborOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 357,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

