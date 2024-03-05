Haywood Securities Boosts Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) Price Target to C$2.50

Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Haywood Securities from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 89.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of TSE GRID remained flat at C$1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 76,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,865. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.87 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.81. Tantalus Systems has a 52-week low of C$0.68 and a 52-week high of C$1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,538.24, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc operates as a smart grid technology company in North America and the Caribbean Basin. It operates through Connected Devices and Infrastructure, and Utility Software Applications and Services segments. The company provides industrial Internet-of-Things smart grid network, edge-computing endpoints, and a suite of enterprise software applications that are used across various departments within a utility and artificial-intelligence -enabled data analytics to help utilities and manage their grids.

