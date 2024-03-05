HC Wainwright Increases Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Price Target to $13.00

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Free Report) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ FY2028 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

VRCA has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRCA stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average is $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.55. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $7.76.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,307.47% and a negative return on equity of 119.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Verrica Pharmaceuticals

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 456,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $2,471,953.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,995,906 shares in the company, valued at $32,437,851.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,337,691 shares of company stock valued at $7,938,546 over the last 90 days. 41.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 685.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 879.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

