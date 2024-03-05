HC Wainwright Increases Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Price Target to $21.00

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zynex’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Zynex Stock Up 2.2 %

Zynex stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $426.12 million, a PE ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.19. Zynex has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $14.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average of $9.60.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). Zynex had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $47.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zynex will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZYXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Zynex by 183.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 626,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 405,396 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 12.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,419,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,307,000 after acquiring an additional 384,548 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 12,968.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 311,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 308,787 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 1,148.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 222,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 204,729 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 2,412.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 210,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 202,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

