HC Wainwright Increases Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Price Target to $21.00

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zynex’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.
Zynex Stock Up 2.2 %
Zynex stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $426.12 million, a PE ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.19. Zynex has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $14.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average of $9.60.
Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). Zynex had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $47.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zynex will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.
Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.
