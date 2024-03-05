HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,149,311 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,766 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $67,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 6.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,638 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 6.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

NYSE HDB traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,163,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,219,957. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $71.39. The firm has a market cap of $102.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 15.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

