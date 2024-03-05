H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) CEO Bradley W. Barber Sells 9,615 Shares

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $555,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,127 shares in the company, valued at $12,896,740.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

H&E Equipment Services stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.92. 3,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.94.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.25. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. H&E Equipment Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.55%.

Several analysts recently commented on HEES shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEES. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,804,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,026,000 after buying an additional 51,626 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 11.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,810,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,589,000 after buying an additional 287,077 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 2.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,552,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,796,000 after buying an additional 51,147 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,539,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,107,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 5.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,355,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,560,000 after buying an additional 74,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

