H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Stock Position Decreased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 73.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,391 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of H&E Equipment Services worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 20.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 168,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 28,484 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 6.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 241,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after acquiring an additional 14,921 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 5.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,355,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,560,000 after acquiring an additional 74,699 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HEES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

H&E Equipment Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.41. The stock had a trading volume of 54,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,171. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $59.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.94.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.25. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The company had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. H&E Equipment Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other H&E Equipment Services news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $555,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,896,740.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $885,252.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,391,974.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $555,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,896,740.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

