Head to Head Comparison: IDEX Biometrics ASA (IDXAF) vs. Its Rivals

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) is one of 438 publicly-traded companies in the "Software – Application" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare IDEX Biometrics ASA to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IDEX Biometrics ASA $4.09 million -$32.66 million -4.67 IDEX Biometrics ASA Competitors $549.90 million $55.70 million 415.58

IDEX Biometrics ASA’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than IDEX Biometrics ASA. IDEX Biometrics ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEX Biometrics ASA -592.76% -156.35% -114.49% IDEX Biometrics ASA Competitors -32.48% -51.59% -9.89%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

31.0% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for IDEX Biometrics ASA and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A IDEX Biometrics ASA Competitors 498 2013 4337 38 2.57

As a group, “Software – Application” companies have a potential upside of 18.99%. Given IDEX Biometrics ASA’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IDEX Biometrics ASA has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

IDEX Biometrics ASA has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDEX Biometrics ASA’s peers have a beta of 0.97, suggesting that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IDEX Biometrics ASA peers beat IDEX Biometrics ASA on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells fingerprint authentication solutions in Norway, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies. It primarily serves manufacturers of smart cards for financial payment applications and biometric payment card markets. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

