Head to Head Comparison: Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) and Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) and Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Omega Therapeutics and Vigil Neuroscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omega Therapeutics -3,802.89% -107.79% -57.69% Vigil Neuroscience N/A -48.56% -43.40%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Omega Therapeutics and Vigil Neuroscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omega Therapeutics $2.07 million 110.28 -$102.70 million ($2.08) -1.99 Vigil Neuroscience N/A N/A -$68.31 million ($2.04) -1.56

Volatility & Risk

Vigil Neuroscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Omega Therapeutics. Omega Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vigil Neuroscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Omega Therapeutics has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vigil Neuroscience has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.7% of Omega Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Vigil Neuroscience shares are held by institutional investors. 57.0% of Omega Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of Vigil Neuroscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Omega Therapeutics and Vigil Neuroscience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omega Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Vigil Neuroscience 1 0 4 0 2.60

Omega Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 183.82%. Vigil Neuroscience has a consensus price target of $17.40, suggesting a potential upside of 445.45%. Given Vigil Neuroscience’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vigil Neuroscience is more favorable than Omega Therapeutics.

Summary

Vigil Neuroscience beats Omega Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury. In addition, the company develops OEC candidates for the treatment of alopecia, a disorder characterized by patches of non-scarring hair loss affecting the scalp and body. Omega Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101, a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease. The company is also conducting IND-enabling studies with a novel small molecule TREM2 agonist program to treat common neurodegenerative diseases associated with microglial dysfunction, with an initial focus on Alzheimer's disease in genetically defined subpopulations. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

