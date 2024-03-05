HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,900 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the January 31st total of 297,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 96,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSTM. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of HealthStream from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other HealthStream news, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $184,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,013.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other HealthStream news, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $184,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,013.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Sousa sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $408,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,806.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in HealthStream in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,839,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in HealthStream by 90.5% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 354,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after acquiring an additional 168,497 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 39.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 429,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,637,000 after acquiring an additional 120,944 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 295.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 99,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HealthStream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSTM stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,042. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.77. The company has a market capitalization of $811.13 million, a P/E ratio of 53.94, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.37. HealthStream has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $29.12.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. HealthStream had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $70.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This is a positive change from HealthStream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. HealthStream’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

