Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HSII. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

Shares of HSII stock opened at $33.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $672.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.32. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $35.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.64%.

Institutional Trading of Heidrick & Struggles International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

(Get Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.