Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on HSII. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.
Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance
Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.64%.
Institutional Trading of Heidrick & Struggles International
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.
About Heidrick & Struggles International
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
