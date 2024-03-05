Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO) Short Interest Update

Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the January 31st total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 689,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hempacco Stock Down 7.0 %

NASDAQ:HPCO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.23. 142,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,942. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.35. Hempacco has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95.

Get Hempacco alerts:

Institutional Trading of Hempacco

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hempacco stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO – Free Report) by 380.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,094 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.29% of Hempacco worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hempacco

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hempacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hempacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.