Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Short Interest Down 6.8% in February

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 709,500 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the January 31st total of 760,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,365.0 days.

Hengan International Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of HEGIF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.02. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740. Hengan International Group has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $4.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.53.

Get Hengan International Group alerts:

About Hengan International Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.